Warning to residents over goldfish prizes at fairs

The advice comes from Powys County Council’s Trading Standards Service, which say people should only have fish if they have the knowledge and equipment necessary to look after them.

Councillor James Evans, cabinet member for Trading Standards, said: “Animal ownership is a big responsibility that needs to be planned and well thought out – not a spur of the moment thing that happens just because someone has won a prize.

“I would urge anyone who attends a fun fair to think twice before accepting a goldfish as a prize. If they do accept it as a prize, you will have a duty of care to the animal under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and have to ensure that their needs are met.

“Anyone giving a goldfish as a prize to someone under the age of 16 that are not accompanied by an adult is committing an offence under the act.”

Anyone witnessing goldfish being given as prizes to individuals under the age of 16 years of age, that are not accompanied by an adult are advised to report the fact to the council’s Trading Standards Service on 01597 826032.