Officers on 200-mile ride in memory of colleagues

Their staggered journey will see them arrive at the National Memorial Arboretum on Sunday in time to coincide with a memorial service with the families of the officers they are honouring.

Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Evans, of Dfyed-Powys Police, is taking part for the first time this year. She said the sports activity was an opportunity to support the team and raise money for charity, while living the force’s family values.

“We are one big policing family, both here in Dyfed-Powys and across the UK. I wanted to take part in the Unity Tour to show my support for that, and for the families who have lost someone important.

“This will be the longest cycle I’ve ever done. So far I’ve racked up 55 miles at one time, and day one will double that! I have to admit I’m worried about reality of such a long first cycle and then carrying on. I’m expecting it to be painful, so I’m nervous but determined.

“I don’t want to let the team down - I want to be a good support not a hindrance. If nothing else, this is an opportunity for the team to laugh at the ACC.

“Every day police officers go to work to protect their community, and sadly, some don’t come home. It’s comforting to know that COPS is there to give support to families if the worst should happen. I’ll be keeping that in mind to spur me on through the hard times,” Ms Evans said.

There are 11 Dyfed-Powys Police officers on the role of honour.

Ride leader PC Andy Smart said: “The team has grown to encompass all of the Welsh forces in to a Welsh chapter, and we are going from strength to strength each year.

“The arrival at Drayton Manor on Saturday to meet the families, and in particular children, is very special and reinforces the reason we undertake the ride.

“On Sunday morning we will meet up with all of the other UK chapters and roll in to the Arboretum for a formal service with the families. We will hear family members recount their personal stories and explain what the Survivors Weekend and COPS means to them. It is a truly humbling experience.”

Care of Police Survivors (COPS) supports families and co-workers of police officers who have been killed while doing their job. The team has so far raised more than £1,600 for the charity and has set a £3,000 target.

Wellwishers can support them by donating online via justgiving.com/fundraising/dyfed-powys-police-cyclists2019