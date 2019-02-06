Gusts of up to 70mph to hit Shropshire as warning issued

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for very strong winds across the county between 10pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday.

Winds are expected to be at their strongest just after midnight before easing off throughout Thursday morning.

Delays to road and rail transport are likely and short term loss of power to properties and businesses is possible.

Watch the Met Office national forecast:

Wednesday mid-morning forecast 06/02/19

Further disruption is expected with a Yellow Weather Warning for very strong winds on Friday through to Saturday.

Bands of heavy rain are expected to hit on Friday which could also continue through to Saturday .

Advice and information on what to do in severe weather conditions can be found at metoffice.gov.uk/barometer/advice