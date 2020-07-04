Menu

GALLERY: Ale flows as punters return to pubs across Shropshire

Shrewsbury | Latest photos | Published:

The first pints have been poured at pubs in Shropshire which can now reopen following months of closure.

Regulars raise a glass at The Wild Pig pub in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury

David and Louella Hartshorn at the Wild Pig in Shrewsbury

Ben Young, Rob Baker and Josh Chard at the Wild Pig

Wild Pig manager James Hopkins at the bar

Kaz O'Callaghan pulls one of the first post-lockdown pints

Security guard Neil Matthews has the hand sanitiser ready

Face shields and table service at the White Hart in Ironbridge

The bar manager of White Hart in Ironbridge checks the first pint poured as it reopens for business

Staff ready to serve at the Fox at Shipley, near Bridgnorth

Punters Pete Taylor, Stuart Darby and Dan Robinson at the Fox

Ross Tapsell cleans the bar at the Fox

Grubs up at The Fox with Jodie Crowe delivering the table service

Richard Lane enjoys a lager at The Fox

Social distancing pods installed at Craft Dining Rooms in Brindley Place, Birmingham. Photo: SnapperSK

Raising a glass at the Canal House in Birmingham. Photo: SnapperSK

Builders queue for a pint at the Briar Rose Wetherspoons in Birmingham after a night shift. Photo: SnapperSK

Punters flocked back to pubs once the lockdown restrictions were eased, with PPE and social distancing measures in place to protect people from coronavirus.

Scroll through the gallery above to see photos from across Shropshire and the West Midlands as pubs returned to business on Saturday.

Read more about businesses in the region reopening here.

