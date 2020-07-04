Advertising
GALLERY: Ale flows as punters return to pubs across Shropshire
The first pints have been poured at pubs in Shropshire which can now reopen following months of closure.
Punters flocked back to pubs once the lockdown restrictions were eased, with PPE and social distancing measures in place to protect people from coronavirus.
Scroll through the gallery above to see photos from across Shropshire and the West Midlands as pubs returned to business on Saturday.
Read more about businesses in the region reopening here.
