Throwing open The Gates to all as new Shrewsbury pub launches menu

The Gates at Ford has taken over the site previously occupied by Smoke Stop BBQ Restaurant, which was forced to close with immediate effect just days before Christmas in 2022.

Located next to the A458 at Ford, just west of Shrewsbury, the building has since been bought and refurbished inside and out and re-opened on Saturday, June 1 under the direction of new boss Amy Brookes.

The pub is now serving ‘traditional pub food with a modern twist’ from its new menu at the beginning of next month, and boss Amy has been overwhelmed with the support they have received so far.

Amy also runs the Plough at Pontesbury, but is enjoying her new venture, and has stressed the importance of serving food to stay busy.

“I just wanted a challenge because the Plough is drinks only,” said the pub boss.