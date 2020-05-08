Menu

GALLERY: Your photos of VE Day celebrations

By Rebecca Sayce | Bridgnorth | Latest photos | Published:

See how Shropshire is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Bainbridge Walk, Shrewsbury

VE Day scarecrows in Wrockwardine village

The country may be in lockdown but that's not stopping the celebrations with the May Bank Holiday moved specially for the occasion.

From decorating houses with British bunting to holding socially distanced street parties, the nation has still found ways to commemorate the historic event.

Scroll through the gallery above to see photos from across the region and send your photos to us at digital@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

