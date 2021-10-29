Families urged to take rapid Covid tests before pupils return to class

Latest data shows that Covid-19 cases among 10 to 19-year-olds are currently the highest of any age group – with a weekly rate of 1,201 per 100,000 people.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says regular lateral flow test will help to stop the infection spreading in education settings.

Across the West Midlands region the number of infections is 460.3 per 100,000 – with the highest local authority rate at 706 cases per 100,000 people. Last week 27,442 positive cases were recorded here.

The latest R value for England is between 1.1 and 1.3 – which means for every 10 people infected, they will infect on average 11 to 13 other people.

Cases in people over 60 also rising with fears that more mixing of generations within families over half term will increase spread.

West Midlands UKHSA public health consultant Soili Larkin said: “With case rates on the increase, especially in 10 to 19-year olds, it’s really important that children and young people take a lateral flow test before going back to the classroom, following the half term break.

"We’re also asking families and close friends to take a rapid test, as we are seeing increases in all age groups, especially those over 60. Mixing with different generations over the holiday means more chance of asymptomatic transmission to people at increased risk, who also may not have had their booster vaccination yet.

“It is also important that children and young people get their Covid-19 vaccination. This is now easier than ever before, as vaccinations are now available both through school and through walk-in centres.”

Alongside testing and vaccination, there are other important measures children and their families can take to protect themselves such as ventilating spaces by opening windows, regular hand washing and wearing face coverings in crowded enclosed spaces.