Loved ones lost during Covid pandemic remembered at poignant Telford ceremony

Telford & Wrekin Council had asked people to come together from 10am on Friday to hear words of reflection from members of the Interfaith Council.

A Covid memorial plaque was also unveiled and a one-minute silence held.

To bring the event to a close the invited families of those who lost loved ones during the pandemic, and who supported the development of the new Covid sculpture, placed a daffodil in memory of their loved one at the base of the memorial.

Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Members of the public are welcome to create a ‘petal’ from the Marie Curie resources online and bring along.

Councillor Raj Mehta, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for inclusion, engagement, equalities and civic pride, said: "It was fantastic to see families come together to share some time and remember those loved ones lost during the pandemic at the ceremony today to mark the Day of Reflection.

"The Covid Memorial Garden is a special place and we hope that it will continue to be somewhere people use throughout the year for those looking to find solace and quiet.

"Located in Telford Town Park it is open all year round. I would like to thank the members of the Interfaith Council who were part of the ceremony today and shared words of reflection as well as those families who came along."

Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Covid Memorial Garden features a variety of species of trees including oak, elm and alder, plus wild meadow areas, 11 benches spread across the garden and adjacent hillside, and views across Withy Pool.

A number of bird and bat boxes are installed on the hillside and throughout the town park to further support biodiversity.

The large ‘centrepiece’ sculptural artwork was commissioned following consultation with an engagement group made up of families of persons lost during covid.

Telford & Wrekin Council was also lighting the Southwater One building yellow on Sunday,(3)Marie Curie’s dedicated Day of Reflection, and the Covid Memorial Garden is open all year round as a place for quiet reflection.