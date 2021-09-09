As covid infection rates rise, health leaders urge unvaccinated to get their jabs

Anna Garside, 28. receives her second coronavirus vaccination at the UK's first nightclub vaccine centre which has been set up at Birmingham's oldest and largest LGBT venue, the Nightingale Club. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.

And across the council boundary in Shropshire health experts believe that the return of young people to schools and universities will inevitably lead to a rise there, too.

“This is really worrying!" says Councillor Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin's cabinet member for health and social care.

“In the last weeks there has been a significant growth in cases in younger people, which unfortunately led to our borough currently having the highest infection rate in West Midlands."

He said that on September 7 there were around 31,000 over 18s who still haven't had their first jab. Cases have been rising now for five straight weeks to 457 cases of covid-19 per 100,000.

With the number of new cases jumping by 143 in just one week to 828, the number of hospital patients hitting 31, and two more deaths in the seven days to September 5, the plea is to get the jabs.

Councillor Burford added: “Again, our plea for them is to get their vaccination without delay. It is the best way to protect themselves.

"Several Covid-19 walk-in vaccination clinics continue to be available across the borough - no appointment needed. Or you can book your own vaccination slot on the NHS website.

"If you have any vaccination concerns please speak with your GP or with the clinicians at a walk-in clinic.”

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's director for public health, forecasts a continued rise in the numbers.

"Infection rates in our borough are on a concerning ascending trend and among the top nationally - we can expect this to continue, also due to schools return," she said.

Now she is urging everybody, including those who have been jabbed, to join an effort to get the infection rate down and avoid the virus being spread to other people.

To her that means using rapid test kids at home and getting an immediate PCR test with even mild symptoms.

She urged residents to continue to remember the golden hands-face-space rules, and to self-isolate when asked by NHS Test and Trace.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show around one in every 70 people across the whole of England could be carrying the virus. In Wales that figure was 1 in every 110 people as of last Friday (Sept 3).

Compared to Telford, Shropshire's case rate is not at the same heights but the director of public health there has the same message.

The seven day infection rate for the county is 297.2 per 100,000 population, compared to 321.7 per 100,000 for the West Midlands, and 310.8 for England.

Some 38 hospital beds were occupied by covid-19 patients.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said she expects to see the number of cases resume an upward trend following a recent dip.

"Although we have seen a slight decline in cases during this week, infection rates remain very high," she said.

"I expect to see the number of cases rise again now that children have returned to school, young people are back in colleges and going to university, and people return to work after summer breaks. We are also seeing a spike in care homes, so we are working closely with these settings to reduce the risk."

The council has recorded eight deaths between August 27 and September 2, taking the total over the last month to 21.

She added that although this was a stark reminder of the seriousness of the virus, thanks to vaccines the majority of people who catch it will "have very mild symptoms or will be lucky enough to have no symptoms at all, but we must think about the vulnerable people in our community."

Like her colleague over the border in Telford she urged regular testing, hand hygiene, good ventilation and face coverings in busy places because "covid-19 hasn’t gone away.”

Councillor Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for public health, said: “Once again I am sending my thoughts to those who have lost a family member or loved one to covid-19.

"We all need to do what we can to protect the most vulnerable people in our communities."

He is also urging those who haven't had their first vaccine dose, or those who are overdue their second shot, to get the jabs.

"There is still lots of availability at the county’s walk-in clinics and you don’t even need to book an appointment," he said.

"After two doses, you are less likely to develop serious symptoms; so if you have been putting it off, please don’t delay any longer.