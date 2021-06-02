Park Run to return to the Quarry next month

Runners taking part in a Park Run at the Quarry on New Year's Day 2020

Shrewsbury's Park Run, which takes place in the Quarry, is set to return on July 3.

Telford Park Run, which takes place in Telford Town Park is expected to be back the weekend before on June 26 – although it is awaiting official approval from the national Park Run organisation before confirming.

The Telford event had originally been planned to return on June 5, but a delay from the overall Park Run organisers has put that date back.

A decision on a re-start date from Park Run will be made on June 11.

An update from the organisation said: "Last Friday, we sadly announced that we would need to delay the restart of 5k events in England, due to a lack of landowner permissions.

"With more than three million people registered to parkrun in England, and 300,000 participants on a typical weekend, it simply isn’t safe or sensible for us to allow a small subset of events to resume.

"Since then we have been working hard with our various stakeholders to improve the percentage to great success, and we remain positive for the new restart date of Saturday, June 26, a decision on which will be made on Friday, June 11."

Shrewsbury Town Council clerk, Helen Ball, said they were looking forward to welcoming runners back.

She said: "Shrewsbury Town Council has been happy to host the Shrewsbury Park Run for many years and the weekly event has attracted over 500 runners.

"So successful was the event that a junior Park Run was established on Sunday mornings.

"Use of the Quarry park during lockdown has been exceptionally busy and as lockdown roadmap measures have lifted the demands on the park have been challenging.