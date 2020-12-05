Vaccine: All systems go as first batches heading to Shropshire

Some people will get the jab as soon as Tuesday, as plans for the mass programme are put in place.

Two Shropshire locations understood to be acting as hubs for the delivery of vaccinations are Telford International Centre and the bowls centre at Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne – although health officials have not confirmed any details.

University campuses across the West Midlands are also believed to be on standby as vaccination centres.

More Covid-19 coverage:

A number of mobile units are understood to be planned for use to travel to care homes to provide the jab, but the major roll-out in Shropshire may have to wait until the approval of the Oxford vaccine – expected in the coming weeks.

The Pfizer vaccine is also subject to more logistical headaches with the requirement for it to be stored at very cold temperatures, limiting the ease with which the vaccination programme can be carried out.

It will be used to vaccinate hospital staff and possibly some elderly patients from next week. It will also be rolled out to care homes, possibly from Monday, December 14.

One source said that Shropshire would receive a small number of the vaccines next week. It is understood that the aim is to get all of the priority groups in the county vaccinated in a nine-week window – most likely starting from January.

Batches of the Pfizer vaccine are being brought over by ferry from factories in Belgium and are now being distributed across the UK.