Streets empty as lockdown returns to Shropshire

An eerie quiet returned to Telford shopping centre as the new national lockdown regulations came into force closing many shops

High streets, retail parks, shopping centres, supermarkets and communities across Shropshire were thrown back to the empty scenes of March, when the first lockdown came in.

With car parks once again empty and ‘non-essential’ shops closed there was a weary acceptance amongst those still out and about.

Telford Forge Retail Park

IT worker Stephen Wallace from Leegomery, Telford, was at the Wrekin Retail Park and said: “It’s quiet but it doesn’t feel like quite the desolate wasteland it was in the first lockdown when you would just see absolutely no-one about.”

He added: “The mood feels a bit weird. In the first lockdown people seemed really happy to see you, maybe because of lack of human contact, but this time people don’t seem very cheerful and you can’t blame them.”

The eerie quiet that has descended on the county comes as the government performed a major U-turn over its furlough scheme – extending the job support through to next March, in a potential indication of how long some restrictions may last.

Business leaders welcomed the move, with Mandy Thorn MBE, chair of the Marches LEP, saying it would provide a lifeline for the county’s employers and staff.

She said: “Extending the furlough scheme, as the Chancellor has announced, will give many of them much-needed breathing space.

“It will also give employees some peace of mind that they can keep their jobs and retain at least the majority of earnings in the coming weeks.” It comes as Shropshire’s director of public health, Rachel Robinson, said it was vital people follow the guidelines to reduce the spread of infection – with the rates per 100,000 cases in both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin having reached 179 and 246 respectively, as of November 1, the most recent date provided by the UK Government.

Pride Hill, Shrewsbury

Ms Robinson said it had reached the stage where nearly all parts of the county were affected – 63 out of Shropshire Council’s 64 wards have seen positive cases in the past seven days.

She also said that rates in the over 60s have increased significantly, with 18 per cent of recent cases in the over 65s.

She said: “I know everyone has made huge efforts so far in helping to curb the spread of coronavirus, and I want to thank everyone for stepping up.

High Street, Shrewsbury

“Over the past three weeks we have not only seen a continued rise in cases across Shropshire, but increasing evidence of the spread of the virus beyond people in their 20s to older and potentially more vulnerable age groups.

“In the last month, cases in Shropshire have risen at a rapid rate. Spread within residential and household settings is increasing, with 76 per cent of cases linked to household transmissions, showing widespread community transmission.”

It has also emerged that neighbourhood police have asked schools in their areas to send out warnings to parents to make sure their children do not walk to school with more than one person from outside their social bubble – something that is not allowed by the current enhanced lockdown guidelines.

Some signs of normality as we get used to a new version of lockdown

‘Twas the first day of lockdown, not a soul in the street, no creature was stirring, nobody to greet.

Well, not quite, writes Nick Robinson ... there were a few people pottering about. However the bright but slightly nippy first day of the second coronavirus shutdown was a far cry compared to 24 hours earlier, when last minute shoppers flooded the towns to get stocked up with supplies and Christmas goodies.

The towns were quiet, but not quite as desolate as the first lockdown.

In Telford’s Southwater, there was a flicker of life in the shopping centre, with a few cafes and eateries open for takeaway grub.

Telford Centre, Southwater

Outside, Iceland seemed to be having a routine day. David and Jean Richards from Lawley, Telford, were among shoppers. David said: “We just came into town to do a bit of shopping in Iceland. We thought it would be a lot quieter to do it today, rather than when everyone’s rushing around on the days leading up to when everything shuts.”

“It is much quieter, but still quite a bit busier than we were expecting,” added Jean. “You can still come into town and grab a coffee or something to eat. I don’t think we’ll be in town much but it’s good to know not everything is shut.

“It doesn’t feel as severe this time, but we’ll do what we’re supposed to do. Hopefully people will comply but I think they’re fed up with it now, especially when you have the likes of Dominic Cummings doing as he pleases. I can’t see there being the spirit of the Blitz like the first lockdown, but I might be wrong.”

At Wrekin Retail Park, there were a few vehicles in the car park, but barely any people doing any shopping, despite some stores being open including Sainsbury’s, Boots and B&M.

Meole Brace shopping centre in Shrewsbury was back to being eerily quiet as the new lockdown regulations saw shops closed

Usually Shrewsbury's Meole Brace Retail Park is the scene of traffic mayhem come lunchtime, but despite a queue for McDonald’s drive thru going out of the car park, the rest of the outlet was quiet. Emma Bennett from Belle Vue, Shrewsbury, said: “It makes a nice change to come here when it’s not completely rammed, especially at lunch time. You’d normally be stuck in traffic.

“It doesn’t really feel to me like we’re back in lockdown. Maybe that’s because I’m used to different measures now and haven’t been going out and about as much because of the awkwardness of it. I don’t feel like I’m really missing out, maybe that will change though.”

Shrewsbury town centre was busy with shoppers on the day before lockdown, but there seemed to be an air of tranquility on the first day of the more extreme measures. Greggs in Pride Hill had queues, but it was quiet elsewhere, with a few people walking and some relaxing with a coffee in the square.

Self-employed software developer Chloe Evans, from Shrewsbury, said: “It’s a nice day to come out and have a coffee. I think people need to get out and carry on doing things within the rules. Staying in and hiding away is going to do no-one any good in terms of their mental health. There are still businesses open serving coffee and food and essentials as well so we need to support them where we can. I get a sense that people haven’t got the energy for lockdown like they did earlier this year. It’s a shame shops have had to shut.”

It comes as Boris Johnson last night insisted four weeks of national lockdown should be enough to drive down the spread of coronavirus so the severe restrictions can be eased.