Hospital confirms "small number of staff" isolating after covid cases

The outbreak is understood to be in the radiology department at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, and officials said it had only affected a "small number of staff". The term outbreak can officially apply to two or more cases.

The Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs PRH, said that the staff concerned have been wearing correct PPE, and that contact tracing has been carried out where necessary.

Maggie Bayley, Interim Chief Nurse at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “A small number of staff at Princess Royal Hospital tested positive for Covid-19. These members of staff are now self-isolating.

“All staff have been wearing correct PPE when in contact with patients. All staff have been tested as a precaution and contact tracing was completed where necessary.

“All appropriate infection prevention and control measures are in place, and we are working with our local authority public health colleagues, Public Health England and our partners across the health system.”