No new Covid-19 deaths in Shropshire

The most recent data means the last coronavirus death at a Shropshire health trust was on July 12.

Nationally, the number of people who died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen by 12 to 41,477.

Since the start of the outbreak a total of 189 patients have died while in the care of the county’s major health trusts.

Of that total, 169 have been at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

There have also been 155 deaths at care homes in the county – 105 in Shropshire, and 50 in Telford & Wrekin. – although none since July 1.

In Powys the total of coronavirus deaths is 94.