Mobile coronavirus testing units set up in Shrewsbury and Oswestry

The Covid-19 testing units will be at Shrewsbury and Oswestry up until next Monday.

The testing is available for anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19, such as a high temperature, a new cough, or a change in sense of taste or smell, or thinks they may have the virus.

All appointments must be pre-booked by contacting NHS Test and Trace on 119.

The Shrewsbury tests will take place at the driving test centre on Stafford Drive at the Battlefield Enterprise Park, and in Oswestry they will be at the town's showground.

Each site will be open from 10.30am to 3.30pm

Once people have registered they will receive confirmation of the time to attend the testing site, and will only be allowed in with that information.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s Director of Public Health said: “Effective testing for Covid-19 is one of the first lines of defence in reducing infections.

"Testing has taken place in locations across Shropshire and we have seen a good take up from residents.

“The test for coronavirus is free and it is important that we all follow government guidance about getting a coronavirus test if we start to show any symptoms.

"These are a loss or change in sense of smell or taste, a high temperature or a new continuous cough.

"Even if you have one of these symptoms, no matter how mild please stay at home and book a test straight away.

"Everyone who you live with and those in your support bubble, must also stay at home.

“All tests must be pre-booked as soon as symptoms develop by calling 119 or via the NHS Website.

"People are urged not to turn up without first booking a test.”