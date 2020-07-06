Health staff working with factory over Covid cases

Shropshire Council said that the situation at ABP, which has plants in Ellesmere and Shrewsbury, was not unusual and is to be expected, with cases of Covid-19 in the surrounding community.

The authority said that its latest figures showed three new cases in workers at Ellesmere, which it believes had come from contact with people in their households, while eight members of staff at Shrewsbury had been isolating after testing positive.

Rachel Robinson, director of public health at Shropshire Council said: "As part of Shropshire Council’s work to control and prevent the spread of coronavirus in the local community, we continue to work closely with both Public Health England and ABP.

"There are three new cases amongst workers from ABP Ellesmere linked to previous positive cases in non ABP household members, staff were already isolating following Government guidelines.

"There are eight positive cases in Shrewsbury, including those who were already isolating. At this stage of the pandemic we would expect cases amongst a workforce as the virus is present in the local community."

Last month Shropshire Council said there had been 64 confirmed cases at the company's Ellesmere site, with 36 of the employees living in Shropshire.