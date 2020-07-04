First coronavirus death in 13 days announced in Shropshire

The patient died in the care of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) on Thursday and their death was announced today.

It was the first Covid-19 death in a hospital in Shropshire for 13 days, according to the latest NHS data.

It means 185 people have now died in the county's hospitals after contracting the virus, with 166 of these deaths at SaTH, 14 at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and five at the Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of July 4. Data: NHS England. Figures could increase as further deaths announced.

A further 139 people have died with Covid-19 in care homes in the county according to the Office for National Statistics, with 95 of these in the Shropshire Council area and 44 in Telford & Wrekin.

However care home deaths have only been recorded since April 10 meaning the death toll is likely to be higher as the first hospital death in Shropshire happened on March 15.

The UK-wide death toll released by the Government, which includes deaths in and out of hospitals, increased by 67 to 44,198 today.

The number of deaths in English hospitals increased by 39 to 28,871 with nine of the 39 deaths happening in the Midlands.

The death toll in Wales increased by five to 1,530 but no new deaths were announced in Powys where the ONS says 92 people have died with coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile pubs, hairdressers and attractions across the country have reopened as lockdown restrictions were eased today.