Coronavirus: Four more care home deaths in Shropshire but none in hospitals for 11 days

Three care home residents died in the Shropshire Council area and one in the Telford & Wrekin borough in the week up to June 26, new data from the Office for National Statistics shows.

It means 139 people have now died with Covid-19 in care homes in the county, with 95 of these in the Shropshire authority area and 44 in Telford & Wrekin.

The combined coronavirus death toll in hospitals and care homes in Shropshire now stands at 323, with the hospital death toll today staying unchanged at 184.

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of June 30. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced.

Meanwhile the UK death toll, which includes deaths in and out of hospitals, increased by 155 to 43,730 today.

The latest data from the NHS shows it has been 11 days since the last patient died with coronavirus in a hospital in Shropshire.

However this could change as some deaths are not announced for several days or weeks due to testing or informing relatives.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Advertising

So far 165 patients have died with the virus at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 14 have died at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five have died at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

The newly-confirmed care home death in Telford happened on June 26 while in Shropshire two died on June 23 and one on June 24.

The number of deaths in English hospitals went up by 37 to 28,709 today and in Wales the death toll increased by three to 1,510.

In Powys 90 people have died with the virus.