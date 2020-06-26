No new coronavirus deaths in Shropshire this week

The last recorded Covid-19 death in a Shropshire hospital happened last Friday and was announced on Sunday.

As a result the county's confirmed coronavirus death toll currently remains at 319, with 184 of these patients dying in hospital.

A total of 165 people have died with the virus at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, along with 14 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of June 26. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

An additional 135 people have died in county care homes, with 92 of these deaths happening in the Shropshire Council area and 43 in the Telford & Wrekin borough.

There may have been further deaths which are yet to be announced due to testing or informing relatives but the majority of Covid-19 deaths in Shropshire hospitals have been confirmed within two day.

Meanwhile the UK-wide death toll, which includes deaths in and out of hospital, increased by 186 to 43,414 today.

The number of deaths in English hospitals rose by 67 to 28,557. In Wales two new deaths were reported but two duplicated deaths were removed meaning the toll remains at 1,497.

In Powys, where the county's 300th case was confirmed today, 90 people have died with the virus according to the Office for National Statistics.

Boris Johnson has warned people against “taking liberties” with social distancing rules as he said it could lead to the danger of a “serious spike” in coronavirus infections.

The comments come after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government will take action if distancing measures are ignored as thousands flocked to the south coast on the hottest day of the year.

Speaking during a visit to a restaurant in east London ahead of an easing of lockdown on July 4, the Prime Minister said: “If you look at what’s happening elsewhere in the world where people have been coming out of lockdown, I’m afraid what you’re also seeing is people taking too many liberties with the guidance, mingling too much, not observing social distancing.

“So in some parts of the world – I won’t name them – you have got spikes, really serious spikes, in the instance of the disease, so it is crucial that people understand that on July 4 we get this right, we do this in a balanced way.”

Despite Mr Hancock’s warning of possible beach closures, Downing Street signalled such a move would be a matter for local authorities.