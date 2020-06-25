Hospice launching fresh fundraiser

The Severn Hospice's '7 for Severn' is a week of fundraising, with supporters challenged to get sponsored to do the same thing for seven days – be it running a mile, giving up alcohol or even reading a book as one man has planned.

“Other than being socially distanced and safe, there are no rules to what people could do to support us,” said Hannah Gamston, area fundraiser for Severn Hospice.

“We really miss our summer events so this is the next best way we can all join in together while being apart and make the moment count,” she added.

Thousands of participants and spectators usually support the hospice’s summer events programme, but everything has been cancelled due to lockdown.

Coupled with the charity’s shops being forced to close, Severn Hospice estimates it has lost the ability to raise £100,000 a week since April.

The 7 for Severn event starts on July 18, giving participants time between now and then to come up with their fundraising challenge, register and start the sponsorship ball rolling.

“Run, walk, cycle, give up the booze or internet shopping for the week, learn to play an instrument in seven days, promise to do the washing up or read a book a day; the list is endless and everyone can get involved. People can do it their own, with the family or in their bubble,” said Hannah.

“It’s simple, just choose what you want to do – it literally could be anything – and you can do the same thing over seven days, do something different every day or get to a goal, whatever you want,” she added.

Once the challenge is complete, entrants receive a certificate, T-shirt or hoodie depending on the amount of money they raise.

The 7 for Severn is being backed by Shrewsbury-based Nick Jones Wealth Planning, who will be reading a book each of the seven days.

Nick Jones said: “We’ve all had to adapt our ways of working during this pandemic and are aware that charities have also had to change the way that they can fund their essential services as their ‘normal’ fundraising activities have had to take a backseat.

“So, when we heard about 7 for Severn, we just felt that we had to get involved in order to help supporters raise substantial amount of money in order for Severn Hospice to continue their fantastic care.”

Details of how to register and get sponsorship are on the hospice’s website: severnhospice.org.uk/7forSevern.