Parents cut chains blocking playground

Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council clerk Katrina Baker told members staff were “fighting on a daily basis” to keep the site, off Boulton Grange, Randlay, closed to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

She added that there had been “minor issues” at another play area, on Dallamoor, Hollinswood, and break-ins were being reported to the police.

Ms Baker said: “It’s very difficult for those families who want to do the right thing and not use the play areas. It’s very difficult for them to explain to their children why they can’t go in when others are being allowed to.”

She said the parish council was awaiting a decision about reopening from Telford and Wrekin Council, and said she hoped it would be accompanied by guidelines on how the equipment can be used safely.

“We’ve had lots of issues with the ties being cut and the notices being taken down,” she said.

“Those people who are doing it don’t realise what risk they’re putting their children at, because it’s a known fact that the virus lives on the play equipment, whether plastic, wood or metal, for at least 72 hours, and there’s no way we or Telford and Wrekin Council can get in to clean that equipment between people using it.”

She said notices at play areas had been changed and added, and said the site at the north end of Downmead, Hollinswood, on the corner with Dale Acre Way, was being respected by visitors.

“We’ve not had the gates open or the notices taken down there,” she said.

“Dallamoor has had a few issues, but not major ones, but unfortunately at Randlay we are still fighting on a daily basis to keep that play area closed.”

Councillor Harvey Unwin asked whether securing the gates with chains had had an effect.

“They cut the chains,” Ms Baker said.

“It’s the parents that are letting them in. We have changed the notices, and we do inform the police, but it’s really difficult and quite sad, and hard to explain to the children why they can’t play on it when they see other children.

“There was nobody on there today, at Randlay, when I went past, which is good.”

Chairman Sheenagh Unwin said: “There was nobody there when I went past either, and the chain was still on at the bottom of the gate.”