Huge rise in use of digital library in Telford and Wrekin during lockdown

The borough's libraries are currently closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But book lovers can still access a wide range of online services, including e-books and audiobooks, which are available 24/7 to library members.

Since the closure, the borrowing of ebooks and audiobooks has seen a sharp rise, with 5,904 items of this kind being downloaded to date since March – compared to just 2,254 in the same period last year.

The number of emagazines downloaded has also shot up, with 5,243 magazines downloaded to date compared to 3,798 in the same period of 2019.

There has also been a large rise in the number of people joining online, with nearly six times more people to date signing up since March, compared to the same period last year.

In addition to the 24/7 online library available, new activities are taking place digitally on Telford & Wrekin Libraries Facebook page, such as the summer reading challenge, bounce and rhyme live sessions and code club.

Amy Jones, Telford & Wrekin Libraries development manager, said: “We know this is a time when families and children are spending a longer time at home.

"As such, we’ve been working hard to ensure there is plenty of choice in our 24/7 online library to get everyone entertained – all resources are free to access and we are updating them frequently.

“We encourage everyone to join online, if they are not a member yet and to have a look, as there’s literally something for every age and interest.

“On our Facebook page there’s also plenty going on, such as live streams, activities and challenges; even more now with the recent launch of the summer reading challenge.

“While we are continuously diversifying our 24/7 online offer, we know there are people that might not be online and that are home even longer, as they are shielding from coronavirus – for those in particular, we can deliver, together with our volunteers, free library resources directly to their door.

"They only need to contact us on homelibraryservice@telford.gov.uk."

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for leisure, libraries and culture, added: “We want to support people as much as possible at this difficult time. That’s why we are offering free library digital resources for everyone, that can be accessed at any time from the comfort of their home.

“It’s fantastic to see that our services are so popular.

"The digital library has seen an incredible rise in use since lockdown."

For more details visit www.telford.gov.uk/libraries