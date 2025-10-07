Win Prizes and Save Lives in the Wales Air Ambulance Autumn Raffle

The return of the pumpkin-spiced latte heralds a new season and what better way to light up the darkening evenings than with the chance to win £3,000 in the Wales Air Ambulance Autumn Raffle.

Tickets are £1 each and available via the Charity’s website. The closing date for entries is Thursday, November 20 2025.

The draw will take place on Monday, November 24 2025 and one lucky person will win £3,000, with a second prize of £500 and a third prize of £300.

As an extra treat, those who buy a ticket before October 31 could also win one of two £50 Amazon vouchers or a Cartwright and Butler hamper.

Phae Jones, the Charity’s Director of Income Generation, said: “The children are back in school, the leaves are turning golden brown, and we’re getting closer to the festive season. By entering our raffle, you could make Christmas that extra special with a chance to win £3,000. Even the second and third prizes of £500 and £300 could make a positive difference.”

Of course, the raffle has a serious side. The funds raised will help Wales Air Ambulance be there for people across the country in a life-or-limb-threatening emergency.

Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and, if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury. For the patient, this can mean hours saved when compared to standard care and is proven to greatly improve survival and early recovery.

It is delivered via a unique Third Sector and Public Sector partnership. The Wales Air Ambulance Charity needs to raise £11.2 million every year to keep the helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.

The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) supplies highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on board the Charity’s vehicles.

As a pan-Wales service, the dedicated air ambulance crews, regardless of where they are based, will travel the length and breadth of the country to deliver emergency lifesaving care.

Dr Ami Jones is a consultant who works on board the helicopters and rapid response vehicles. She said: “As air ambulance crew, we are in the privileged position of seeing how the money raised from fundraisers such as the Autumn Raffle makes a positive difference. “

“Our ability to reach and treat people in a perilous situation is only possible because of your donations. You give people the best chance of survival and recovery. Thank you so much.”

To enter the Wales Air Ambulance Autumn Raffle, visit www.walesairambulance.com/autumn-raffle

Dr Ami Jones, Wales Air Ambulance consultant