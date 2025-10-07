Local councillors and representatives from Powys Teaching Health Board discussed the current situation at a recent meeting at Knighton Community Centre.

At the meeting the health board said they are hoping to get another NHS dentist in place in the town within 12 months, although it may be at a different location.

Knighton Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp said: “The health board said there are a couple of options they can consider and they are hoping to have a dentist for Knighton within 12 months.

“Although 12 months seems a long time away, local people have been asking and at least it gives us some hope.

“There will be more meetings in the future to check on progress.”

Knighton and Beguildy County Councillor Corinna Kenyon-Wade organised the meeting which also included Knighton with Beguildy Councillor Angelique Williams and Powys County Council Leader Councillor Jake Berriman.

It was called after Mydentist dental practice in Knighton confirmed it would close from September 30.

In a letter, patients were told the practice at Wylcwm Place would shut permanently after being unable to recruit dentists.

Councillor Corinna Kenyon-Wade said: “I organised the meeting because the loss of My Dentist in Knighton means that there is no dentist in the whole area of Knighton and Presteigne.

“If you were an NHS patient at Knighton, you are now being asked to travel to Newtown, to which there is still only very limited public transport. The buses are better to Ludlow, but you can’t get NHS treatment there because it is in England.

“If you are a dentist, the NHS contracts seem to be more attractive in England, meaning that towns on the Welsh side of the border are “dental deserts”. This is a very unfair situation for residents in this part of Powys.

“Powys County Council Leader Cllr. Jake Berriman suggested the meeting, which was held recently with Elaine Lorton from Powys Teaching Health Board and local county and town councillors Angelique Williams and Tina Sharp.

“At the meeting Elaine Lorton expressed the intention of the Health Board to keep a dental practice in the area, with the best outcome being to obtain capital funding for refurbishment of part of the Knighton Hospital in which to house the new service.

“As My Dentist Knighton closed on September 30 there would be an unavoidable gap in provision of at least six months, even if the money was found.

“I was pleased that the Health Board representative was supporting dental services in our area, but noted that as a body they themselves are very short of funding and that they had given us no assurance that this plan would actually happen.

“We hope to have a follow up meeting with councillors across the area including Presteigne later in the year.”

Powys Teaching Health Board said the following about the closure of mydentist Knighton: “We understand that this news is frustrating and concerning for residents of Knighton and the surrounding areas.

“Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) would like to reassure residents that we are actively scoping options for future dental services in the area.”

Mydentist Trosely House, Clifton Terrace, Newtown, is able to offer some limited NHS appointment capacity. They can be contacted on 01686 624344.

Mydentist also have other practices in the area that may be able to offer dental appointments. For more information visit https://www.mydentist.co.uk/dentists.

Alternatively, patients can apply for a new NHS dental practice through the Dental Access Portal at Dental Access Portal - Powys Teaching Health Board.

Meanwhile, Councillor Sharp said she had also attended the Knighton in Bloom presentation at the Civic Centre and she had laid a wreath at the cenotaph on behalf of the town to commemorate the Battle of Britain and the lives lost.