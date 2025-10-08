Man hit Market Drayton pub victim with glass before being knocked out

Aaron Clare, 41, of Stoke Heath, Market Drayton, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to one charge of causing grievous bodily harm.

Emily Andrew, prosecuting, told the court the charge related to an incident at the Joiners Arms in Market Drayton on the evening of November 20, 2021.

She explained how Clare had become involved in an argument in the smoking area, which resulted in him chasing another man.

While giving chase Clare was said to have barged into two women, with the boyfriend of one of the women intervening over concerns for her safety.

Ms Andrew told the court that Clare, who was holding a glass, proceeded to hit the man in the head several times, with the glass smashing during the attack.