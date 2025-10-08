Nursing boss explains hospitals' facemask move

Keeping our patients and staff safe is one of our top priorities and we are re-introducing face mask wearing in some areas of our hospitals from today (Wednesday 8 October).

We look after the most vulnerable in our communities and we do all that we can to protect them.

Patients, visitors and staff are being asked to wear face masks at all times in certain areas following NHS England guidance to reduce the spread of respiratory infections this winter.

We have also seen a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in our hospitals.

For the list of areas we are asking people to wear face masks please visit our website: www.sath.nhs.uk/news/re-introduction-of-face-masks-in-some-areas

Face masks will be provided in these areas, so please ask a member of staff if you need one. If you feel you are exempt, please discuss this with a member of staff.

Please do not attend our hospitals if you are suffering from any infection such as a cold, flu, sore throat, diarrhoea, vomiting or a chest infection.

You can also help protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated. Visit www.nhs.uk to find out if you are eligible for free winter vaccinations.

Thank you for your support in helping to keep patients, visitors and staff safe.

It is fantastic news that more of our patients are benefiting from quicker recoveries with more operations being assisted by a state-of-the-art surgical robot.

We are already using the robotic system to assist with colorectal, gynaecology and urology surgery, but we have recently extended the list to include upper gastrointestinal (UGI) surgery.

It is making such a difference to our patients as it helps them recover quicker and with fewer complications.

Thank you to the teams that have been involved in the introduction of the robotic-assisted surgery – they have all done a wonderful job.

It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and I would just like to remind people that if you are invited for a breast screening, please go along as it could lead to early detection of the disease.

The mobile breast screening unit will shortly be arriving in the Newport area. The unit, which had previously been located at Cottage Care Centre in Newport, is to move to a new site at Harper Adams University from November 2025 until February 2026.

The move is taking place because construction on-site at the Cottage Care Centre cannot support the unit’s logistical needs on this occasion.

Thank you to the centre for their support over the years and we are grateful to Harper Adams University at Edgmond that we can keep offering breast screening locally.

Women aged from 50-70 who are registered at Newport’s two Medical Practices, Wellington Road and Linden Hall and due to be screened, will shortly receive an appointment for the new site at Harper Adams with details and a map of the new location.

Just a reminder that the online About Health event on the Menopause is to be held on Thursday 16 October 6.30pm-7.30pm.

Join Dr Joanne Ritchie, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, to find out more about the menopause and the support and services available locally.

To find out more and to sign up to the event follow the link bit.ly/2510AH.