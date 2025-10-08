We sprayed the St George's Cross on my cows near Bridgnorth – here's the reason why
A Shropshire farmer who has been raising smiles with passing motorists, and a few eyebrows, after spraying St George's crosses on his herd of cows, has spoken of what made him do it.
Plus
Published
As St Georges flags began popping up in town centres as part of a nationwide campaign, motorists driving along the A442 Kidderminster Road in Quatt, near Bridgnorth began spotting cows with the Cross of St George sprayed along their flanks.
Motorists along the route have been stopping to take a look and take photographs, and many have taken to social media to say how much it made them smile.