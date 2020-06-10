No coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals on five of last 13 days

One more coronavirus death was confirmed in Shropshire's hospitals by NHS England today.

The death took place at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) on Monday and takes the county's confirmed death toll to 307.

So far 177 patients have died in Shropshire hospitals, with 158 of these dying at SaTH , 14 at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and five at the Orthopaedic hospital in Gobowen.

The latest data from the NHS shows no more than three coronavirus patients have died in Shropshire hospitals on the same day since May 16.

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of June 10. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

It also shows that nobody with Covid-19 died in county hospitals on five out of the last 13 days, although this could change as some deaths are not confirmed for several days or weeks due to testing and informing relatives.

Meanwhile 130 people with Covid-19 have died in county care homes, with 88 of these in the Shropshire Council area and 42 in the Telford and Wrekin Council borough.

There were no new care home deaths linked to the virus in Telford in the week up to June 5, figures released yesterday showed.

The true Covid-19 toll in care homes is likely to be higher as deaths there have only been reported since April 10 but the first hospital death in Shropshire was on March 15.

The UK-wide death toll released by the Government, which includes deaths in and out of hospital, will be announced later today.

On Tuesday the figure went up by 286 to 40,883, however analysis of ONS and NHS data shows there have been almost 52,000 deaths in the UK involving Covid-19.

The number of deaths in hospitals in England went up by 88 to 27,707 today.

In Wales the death toll increased by nine to 1,419. According to the Office for National Statistics 86 people have died in Powys.