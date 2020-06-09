Shropshire coronavirus death toll passes 300

No new Covid-19 deaths were confirmed in Shropshire hospitals today but seven new care home deaths were confirmed in weekly data from the Office for National Statistics, taking the county's death toll to 306.

All seven were in the Shropshire Council area in the week up to June 5 with no new deaths in the Telford & Wrekin borough.

It means at least 130 people have died with coronavirus in county care homes, with 88 of these in the Shropshire Council borough and 42 in the Telford & Wrekin Council borough.

However the full death toll in care homes is thought to be higher as recording only began on April 10, one month after the first death in a Shropshire hospital.

Meanwhile 176 patients have died in hospital with 157 deaths at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust, 14 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of June 9. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of June 9. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

The UK-wide death toll released by the Government, which includes deaths in and out of hospital, will be released later.

Monday's figures showed 40,597 people have died although analysis of ONS and NHS figures suggests the full toll is around 50,000.

The death toll in English hospitals rose by 129 to 27,619 on Tuesday while in Wales it increased by nine to 1,410.

The data released by the ONS today also showed that the West Midlands region recorded its lowest weekly number of deaths since lockdown began in the week ending May 29.

There were 184 Covid-19 deaths in the region that week - 19 per cent of all deaths.

During the peak of the virus in the West Midlands coronavirus accounted for 39 per cent of all deaths.