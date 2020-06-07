Shifnal Covid-19 help group presents flowers to 1,000th caller

Shifnal helpline was set up in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and is supported by a band of volunteers who run a variety of errands.

It operates a helpline six days a week, offering support, medication collection and delivery, shopping and other key tasks.

The group recently received its 1,000th call for assistance from Cath Donovan and volunteer Richard Marchant presented her with flowers on her doorstep to mark the occasion.

Richard Marchant presents flowers to Cath Donovan

Shifnal helpline has forged strong links with the town council and businesses.

In its first month of operation it responded to more than 600 calls for assistance, and by May 22 had answered 1,000 calls.

People can find out more by visiting the group's Facebook page.

Fundraising events are available for people to join in.

Call the helpline on 01952 462271.