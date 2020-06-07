Advertising
Shifnal Covid-19 help group presents flowers to 1,000th caller
A Shifnal help group which was set up to support vulnerable and isolated residents during the coronavirus outbreak has delivered flowers to its 1,000th caller.
Shifnal helpline was set up in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and is supported by a band of volunteers who run a variety of errands.
It operates a helpline six days a week, offering support, medication collection and delivery, shopping and other key tasks.
The group recently received its 1,000th call for assistance from Cath Donovan and volunteer Richard Marchant presented her with flowers on her doorstep to mark the occasion.
Shifnal helpline has forged strong links with the town council and businesses.
In its first month of operation it responded to more than 600 calls for assistance, and by May 22 had answered 1,000 calls.
People can find out more by visiting the group's Facebook page.
Fundraising events are available for people to join in.
Call the helpline on 01952 462271.
