One more coronavirus death confirmed in Shropshire

The patient died in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust where 152 people have now died after contracting Covid-19.

In total 171 people have died with coronavirus in Shropshire's hospitals and at least 123 people have died in the county's care homes.

Five of the hospital deaths were at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry and 14 were at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust which runs the community hospitals in Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Whitchurch and Bishop's Castle.

The true death toll is likely to be higher than the confirmed 294 as care home coronavirus deaths have only been recorded since April 10 and the first hospital death in Shropshire was on March 15.

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of June 6. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

Meanwhile the UK-wide death toll released by the Government, which includes deaths in and out of hospital, increased by 204 to 40,465 today.

However it does not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which analysis of official figures suggests has passed 50,000.

The death toll in English hospitals increased by 75 to 27,359 today and in Wales the toll went up by 10 to 1,393.

In Powys 13 Covid-19 deaths have been confirmed by Public Health Wales but data from the Office for National Statistics shows at least 85 people have died with the virus.

Meanwhile, there are fears over the coronavirus reproduction rate in parts of England as new data suggested the R value is now around one in the North West.

The value used by the Government remained between 0.7 and 0.9 for the UK as a whole, though the figure has a two to three-week lag, meaning it does not account for the latest easing of the lockdown.

But a separate report from Public Health England (PHE) and Cambridge University, which estimates what the value is currently, put the North West on 1.01 and the South West on 1.00.

The rate in the West Midlands is thought to be at 0.9.