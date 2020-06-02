Telford residents urged to follow NHS test and trace guidelines

People who test positive for coronavirus will need to share information with NHS test and trace about others they have recently been in contact with.

Those identified by the service should stay at home for 14 days, even if they do not have symptoms, in order to stop unwittingly spreading the virus.

People in isolation who develop symptoms should book a test online or by calling 119.

If they test positive, they must continue to stay at home for seven days or until their symptoms have passed.

If they test negative, they must continue and complete the 14-day isolation period as they still may develop symptoms.

Members of households with people identified as having contact with a positive case will not have to stay at home unless the person identified develops symptoms – at which point they must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Liz Noakes, the director of public health at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Test and trace is the next stage in the fight against coronavirus.

“Working with Public Health England, we will be using our local knowledge and expertise to control any outbreak that occurs in Telford and Wrekin.

“It’s really important that everyone understands how the scheme works and people do the right thing and self-isolate if they are contacted by NHS test and trace.”

Councillor Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care at Telford & Wrekin Council, has urged residents to contact the service as soon as possible if they have coronavirus symptoms.

“The NHS test and trace service will allow us to trace the spread of the virus, isolate new infections, and will give us an early warning if the virus is increasing again locally," he added.

The latest information and guidance around coronavirus is available at gov.uk and on the council’s own coronavirus pages at telford.gov.uk/coronavirus