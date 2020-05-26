Shropshire coronavirus death toll rises to 269

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics today show 112 people have died in care homes across Shropshire after contracting the virus, while 157 people have now died in the county's hospitals.

Of the 112 care home deaths 72 were in the Shropshire Council area and 40 in the Telford & Wrekin Council area. However figures are only available from April 10 to May 22, meaning the full death toll is likely to be far higher.

Meanwhile the UK death toll released by the Government, which includes deaths in care homes and hospitals, rose by 134 to 37,048 although analysis suggests the true death toll is more than 45,000.

Four more patients were today confirmed to have died in the care of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, where 140 people have now died with the virus.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of May 26. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

It takes the total hospital death toll in Shropshire to 157, with 12 patients dying at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and five at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

The death toll in English hospitals today increased by 116 to 25,866 with all but one of the 116 patients having underlying health conditions.

In Wales the death toll increased by eight to 1,282, with 13 of these patients dying in Powys.

Advertising

However data from the ONS shows at least 75 patients are suspected to have died with the virus in Powys so far.

More Covid-19 coverage: