Close shave for pair to aid hospice funds

Meurig Davies, the proprietor of Terry's Auto Repairs in Chirk, near Oswestry, raised the money for Nightingale House Hospice by having his head shaved, along with mechanic Lewys Hughes.

Meurig Davies before the head shave, which raised more than £1,000 for Nightingale House Hospice

The head shave attracted dozens of donations, smashing the fundraising target to reach £1,005.

Meurig, who lives in Ellesmere, then decided to help out Hope House Hospice with a donation of 500 seat covers and gloves, spray, wipes and masks, after hearing the organisation was looking for PPE.

Lewys Hughes after

He said he had been inspired to help after hearing how hospices were struggling as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: "Hospices are struggling, so we thought we should help out. They provide such an important service and they need all the support they can get, especially at the moment.

"Every penny raised is vital and without support they simply wouldn’t be able to care for people living with life-limiting illnesses."

Advertising

Lewys Hughes before

More Covid-19 coverage: