Telford food project opens new sites to cope with surge in demand

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, volunteers at the Community Food Project have seen a huge surge in demand as households need to make the little they have stretch further.

In response to the increased demand the project organisers have opened two new sites – 'Taste not waste' in Wellington and Leegomery – and will be running new pop-up events across Shropshire.

Bosses at Telford shopping centre have assisted with this growing demand by offering space to the Community Food Project.

The facility within the centre is non customer facing and will be used to store and sort refrigerated and frozen food before it is allocated to the project's partners for their 'Taste not waste' events.

The location of the events will be announced on the Community Food Project Facebook page.

Glynn Morrow, manager at Telford Centre, said: “The work carried out by the Community Food Project hub is critical in supporting those most vulnerable within our community and we can’t thank the volunteers enough for the work they are doing."

All of the food distributed by the Community Food Project is either surplus stock, short date or food donated from supermarkets.

Everyone who works for the project is a volunteer and gives their time free of charge to help their community.

The project is seeking support from any business or manufacturers that can help in any way or donate food items.

Contact the volunteers via email at Communityfoodproject@mail.com