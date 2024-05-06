Cefetra Grain launches new marketing campaign

The business has published a series of videos on its export work and the involvement of its partners including hauliers, the port authorities and inspection companies, all with the aim of showcasing the team effort needed to be a leading supply chain manager for grains and animal feed raw materials in the UK and Ireland.

The videos feature the loading process conducted by the national grain trader in exporting a range of commodities from UK ports.

The accompanying LinkedIn posts say: “We work with a variety of partners to keep the supply chain operating. All loads are tested at the Port before they are loaded onto vessels.

“Our trusted partnerships with our hauliers, the port authorities and inspection companies ensure the flow of grain onto vessels happens smoothly and efficiently and we know the quality on-board.”

Running alongside the videos are social media updates on the scale of Cefetra Grain store operation, including posts on the storage capacity at sites.

Simon Wilcox, Manager of UK Farm Grain Origination, said: “We are pleased to promote the work of our supply chain partners in delivering high quality services for customers, throughout the export process which is part of the core of our business.

“As a leading supply chain manager for grains and animal feed raw materials, we work with an array of partners so it is fantastic to showcase their contributions in these social media updates to show the scale of our business and the vital relationships we rely upon every week.”