Three more coronavirus deaths confirmed in Shropshire hospitals

The deaths announced today take the county's confirmed Covid-19 death toll to 126. These figures do not include deaths in care homes or the community which are not released at a local level on a daily basis.

All three patients died in the care of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH). Two died yesterday and one died on April 30.

So far 114 people have died with the virus at SaTH, while seven have died at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of May 12. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to change as further deaths announced

In Powys the 12th coronavirus death was confirmed today.

Across England the death toll in hospitals increased by 350 to 23,708 while in Wales the toll in hospitals and care homes increased by 16 to 1,132.

The official UK-wide figures, which include non-hospital deaths, will be announced later but new analysis of Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures puts the death toll at more than 40,000.

Local data from the ONS shows that 55 people died with coronavirus in Shropshire care homes between April 10 and May 1.

Of the 55, 30 died in Shropshire care homes and 25 in homes in Telford & Wrekin.

Care home deaths across England in Wales accounted for 40 per cent of coronavirus-related deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending May 1.

The latest figures were released as Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the UK's furlough scheme will be extended until the end of October.

The scheme – which pays 80 per cent of a worker’s salary up to a £2,500 monthly cap – will remain unchanged until the end of July and then continue with employers expected to start footing some of the multi-billion pound bill.

Meanwhile it has been announced that 260 people have so far been seen at the two coronavirus assessment centres in Shrewsbury and Telford.