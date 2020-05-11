Doggy Isolation Activity Boxes to raise funds for NHS

K9 Anytime has already been opening for extended hours to support the pets of key workers, even dropping off toys for furry friends who are in isolation with their owners.

They have now created doggy isolation activity boxes, containing toys, chews, treats, games and training tips, with all profits going to the NHS and PPE appeal.

Tom Haynes, owner of K9 Anytime and also from Shifnal, said: "Our Doggy Isolation Activity Boxes include time consuming chews, brain stimulating games and toys they can enjoy alone or with their human family, and are all aimed at helping to pass the time, keeping dogs' brains active and content.

"All proceeds are donated to the NHS towards procurement of PPE. The first release of K9 Anytime Doggy Isolation Activity Boxes sold out within two hours and all boxes were delivered to doorsteps free of charge.

"So far £533.50 has been donated to NHS Shropshire, and we hope to be able to create more boxes again as soon as possible."

The centre in Higford, is one of the largest of its kind in the region and normally sees more than 400 people use its on-site day boarding centre, luxury pet hotel and training facility each week.

Despite a number of businesses across the region closing, K9 Anytime is still open currently and have taken extra precautions such as removing all human contact with owners and disinfecting all collars and leads thoroughly before and after use.

The centre has also compiled a complete online lockdown training series through video episodes by head trainer Claire Corley, the online courses cover everything from recall, heel and loose lead walking, scent work, retrieval and tricks.