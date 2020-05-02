Shropshire coronavirus hospital death toll reaches 100

Three more Covid-19 deaths were confirmed at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) and one more death was announced at the Shropshire Community Health and Care NHS Trust.

It means 100 people have now died in the county's hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus, with 90 of these dying at SaTH, six at the community health trust and four at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

Meanwhile the full UK death total, which includes deaths in hospitals, care homes and in the community, increased by 621 to 28,131.

The number of deaths in English hospitals increased by 370 to 20,853.

The Government has only released daily figures for care home and community coronavirus deaths since Wednesday and these statistics are not broken down by local area.

However data from the Office for National Statistics showed that 36 people died with the virus in Shropshire care homes in the space of two weeks.

You can see the number of deaths involving Covid-19 in your area up to April 17 according to the ONS below.

For deaths between March 1 and April 17 registered by April 18.

In Wales, the death toll increased by 44 to 969 on Saturday, with no new deaths announced in Powys where nine coronavirus patients have died in hospital so far.

The deaths announced each day refer to patients whose deaths were confirmed in the previous 24 hours - not who died in that period.

Some deaths are not included in the statistics for several days due to testing or family members being informed.

Two of the SaTH patients included in Saturday's announcement died on Thursday and one died on April 17, while the patient in the care of Shropshire Community Health died on Friday.

It is not known which hospital the patients were being treated at, only the health trust.

As well as including patients who tested positive for the disease, the hospital statistics now also include patients who died in hospital and hadn't tested positive but for whom Covid-19 is documented as a direct or underlying cause of death on their death certificate.

Meanwhile new analysis has shown that people living in Shropshire and Mid Wales are at a lower risk of dying from coronavirus than other parts of the Midlands that are more deprived.