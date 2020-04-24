Hospital trust thanks public for support and donations

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a surge of appreciation for health staff, and particularly the NHS, as people see their daily efforts, risking their own lives to save people from the virus, and want to show their thanks.

In Shropshire local communities and businesses have rallied to show support to staff at both Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), donating a range of treats to brighten up their days, including handmade scrubs, hot takeaway meals, chocolates, toiletries, uniform wash bags and more.

Louise Barnett, Chief Executive at SaTH, which runs both hospitals, said: “From lovely rainbow coloured cards from children to beautiful handwritten notes to staff with encouraging words, the support and generosity shown to us has been truly heart-warming.

“The way people have come forward with such kindness has been phenomenal. It means so much to us all knowing that we have the support from our local community during these unprecedented times.

“I would also like to thank our staff who are doing a fantastic job. I am incredibly proud of the way they have stepped up to meet the demands of running our services during the outbreak.”

Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire Council both surprised staff with messages of thanks painted on the roads by PRH and RSH, while a balloon artist brightened up everyone’s day with a rainbow display at PRH.

The generosity has also enabled SaTH to create dedicated staff health and wellbeing hubs at both hospitals.

The tranquil spaces are open to staff 24-hours-a-day and provide a relaxing place for workers to recharge with complimentary refreshments and toiletries.

Food and hot drinks are also being provided free in the hospital’s dining rooms to staff who are working overnight, and again local councils are helping support the idea.

Staff at the trust have also been joining the rest of the country in gathering for applause at 8pm every Thursday.

Dr Arne Rose, Medical Director at SaTH, said: “The recognition we are receiving from our community means so much to us all, while it also an opportunity for us to say thank you to our fellow emergency service colleagues and other key workers who are keeping the country running during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are also clapping those in our communities who have shown us such amazing kindness, support and generosity, and for listening to the Government advice and staying home to help protect our vital services.”

Ben Reid, Trust Chair, said: “The way people have come forward to show their support for our staff has been phenomenal. I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has got in touch over the last few weeks and supported our teams throughout these challenging times.”

Anyone interested in supporting the hospitals can visit www.sath.nhs.uk to find out more or email we.supportsath@nhs.net