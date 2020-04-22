Coronavirus: Live updates as Raab to be grilled over Government's Covid-19 response in first virtual PMQs

We'll bring you the very latest as Sir Keir Starmer is set to grill Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab over the Government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis during the first virtual Prime Minister’s Questions.

It comes as another coronavirus patient death was confirmed at Shropshire's hospitals. The death of the person, who was in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford NHS Hospital Trust (SaTH), takes the number to have died at county hospitals to 67.

Meanwhile, an RAF plane landed at Brize Norton from Turkey in the early hours of this morning, after being sent to collect a shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) – including badly-needed surgical gowns.

It comes as Stephen Hawking’s ventilator has been donated to the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge to help treat patients with coronavirus. The physicist, who had motor neurone disease, died in 2018, aged 76.

