Anti-lockdown protesters in stand-off with police on roof of Shrewsbury College

They have been on the roof of one of the college's London Road buildings with a banner that says "No more lockdown" for more than five hours.

One of the men is wearing white overalls and what looks like a gas mask.

Police officers are at the scene attempting to talk the protesters down.

The protesters on the roof

London Road is closed while police are at the scene

The Shropshire Star has been sent screengrabs from the Facebook page of Add Woods who appears to be one of the men on the roof.

He has posted photos and videos showing his view, including one where police officers can be seen on the top of the building opposite.

It comes after numerous posts in a Shropshire Facebook group calling on people to rebel against the regulations, which mean you are only allowed to leave your home to buy essentials, exercise once a day or commute when not able to work from home.

Advertising

The private Shropshire Corona Resilience Network group has more than 500 members and claims to be "dispelling fear with facts" while sharing numerous unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.

One of the protesters posted this photo on Facebook

A screengrab of one of the protester's videos on Facebook

London Road is completely closed to traffic while the incident continues.

Advertising

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called around 1.10pm this afternoon to reports of two men on the roof of Shrewsbury College in London Road in Shrewsbury.

"Officers are currently in attendance and speaking to the men.

"A cordon is in place around the college with a section of London Road closed to allow police to deal with the incident safely."