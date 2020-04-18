Shropshire Council emergency food hub helps more than 700 people in two weeks

Staff from Shropshire Council's community reassurance teams have travelled 5,690 miles delivering food parcels to vulnerable people in the last fortnight, the equivalent of travelling to South Africa.

The food hub was set up in March in order for parcels of essential goods to be delivered to people until the national delivery scheme announced by central government could begin.

Over the past two weeks, parcels have been delivered to 710 residents, from Ludlow to Whitchurch, Clun to Ellesmere and Highley to Dorrington.

Throughout the Easter period, 158 packages were given to families with children that have additional needs.

Hannah Lewis-Rhodes preparing food parcels at Shropshire Food Enterprise Centre, to go out to residents

Although national deliveries are now being made, the service is now delivering top-up supplies to the vulnerable, including those with special dietary requirements, as well as delivering food parcels to people who cannot afford food due to the impact of coronavirus.

The council's reassurance teams, set up to help residents throughout the Covid-19 crisis and based in towns throughout the county, are continuing to phone residents who, from the authority's records, may be vulnerable.

Shropshire Council has also been working with food banks to ensure parcels continue to be delivered to those in need, as well as supporting newly-formed and already established community groups aiding residents throughout the lockdown period.

The authority has made communication with more than 480 groups, town and parish councils and businesses to aid their support.

A grant worth £75,000 has also been made available by the council to support community groups in particular.

These partnerships are helping Shropshire Council reach vulnerable people countywide and help ensure everyone has access to the support they need.