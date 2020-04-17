Shrewsbury Food Festival postponed

It had been due to take place in June, and attracts thousands of people to The Quarry, but Shropshire Festivals said they had no option but to take the decision.

They have announced plans to combine Shrewsbury Food Festival and Shropshire Kids Festival Shrewsbury as one event at the Quarry on September 5 and 6.

A statement from Shropshire Festivals said: "Following the news that the ‘stay at home’ period has been extended by the Government, we have had to make the very difficult decision to postpone the Shrewsbury Food Festival. Many of you will have been expecting this news – but it doesn’t make it any easier for us to share. We are devastated that the event won’t be going ahead in June, but your safety is paramount to us.

"The important thing is we are just planning to postpone the festival and not altogether cancel at this time, and we have been working out the best way to do this.

"We have decided to combine the Shrewsbury Food Festival with Shropshire Kids Festival Shrewsbury to create a mega event on the 5th and 6th September 2020 in the Quarry!

"This will mean double the fun, double the things to see and do, and there will be something for everyone! It won’t cost double to attend – but you will have access to two festivals worth of fun for the price of one!"

Tickets to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be automatically transferred to the new dates.

The statement added: "If you can’t make the 5th or 6th September 2020, you could transfer your tickets to next year’s food festival – which will be the 26th and 27th June 2021. If that still doesn’t work for you, just let us know at tickets@shropshirefestivals.co.uk."

Shropshire Festivals als said that if restriction prevent the September dates going ahead they will inform people as soon as they can.

The statement said: "If it isn’t possible to hold the event in September, we will take that decision nearer the time and give you as much notice as possible, but we are very hopeful that won’t be the case."