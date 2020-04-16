Coronavirus: Shrewsbury Flower Show cancelled for first time since WW2

The event, one of the biggest in the Shropshire calendar, attracts thousands of people to Shrewsbury every August.

Like scores of other events the cancellation is a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Cross, chairman of Shropshire Horticultural Society, which organises the flower show, said the event had only previously been cancelled during the First and Second World Wars.

He said: "It is with deep regret, in light of Covid-19 guidelines, that the Shropshire Horticultural Society has decided to cancel the 2020 Shrewsbury Flower Show, due to take place on Friday and Saturday, August 14 and 15, as the safety of all involved is the society’s utmost priority in these turbulent times.

"We appreciate that this will be a great disappointment to so many of you, as it is to all those on the general committee, as the show has been enjoyed by the thousands of visitors who have attended over the past 132 years. Before this, the show had only ever been cancelled during the First and Second World Wars.

"As I hope you will appreciate, cancelling an event of this size involves a large amount of administration. The society will be in touch with all its members, ticket holders, exhibitors, traders and volunteers in the forthcoming weeks.

"In the meantime, I would like to thank you all for your patience whilst we sort all the details out.

"For more details of the 2021 Shrewsbury Flower Show, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, August 13 and 14, please check the website www.shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk later in the year."