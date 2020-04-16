Cathedral services record biggest audience in 172 year history

The Catholic Church has suspended all public masses as it seeks to protect the elderly and other vulnerable people whose lives may be particularly in danger if they contracted Covid- 19.

But the cathedral, along with some parishes of the Diocese of Shrewsbury, have made the mass and other liturgies accessible from online portals and the church said the service has proved hugely popular.

The live-feed provider, ChurchServices.tv, recorded that more than 11 times the number of people watched Easter Mass at the cathedral from their homes than would normally attend in person.

Shrewsbury Cathedral usually attracts congregations of between 600 and 700 people each Sunday and about 1,000 on Easter Sunday.

This year, however, a total of 11,446 watched the mass via live-stream, with some tuning in from as far away as Ireland and the United States.

The figure represents an increase of 1,044 per cent.

The high point during Holy Week and Easter, however, came on Good Friday when 13,594 people watched the liturgy remotely in their own homes.

Similarly high numbers tuned in to watch Mass on Holy Thursday (10,360), and live-stream the liturgies of Holy Saturday (8,189).

The monthly total of views exceeds 83,000, with 33,307 unique viewers logging on to mass and other liturgies from Shrewsbury for the first time.

Rev Mark Davies, the Bishop of Shrewsbury, said: “During the weeks of the public health crisis Shrewsbury Cathedral has stood empty for the first time and yet has drawn congregations by live-feed which are undoubtedly the largest in the cathedral’s history reaching a remarkable high point on Good Friday.

“It appears to be faith more than curiosity which brings thousands to join us every day for daily Mass and services which are prayed without music and from a fixed camera that has no special, televisual quality.

“It is especially good that many who are isolated or alone at this time have been able to be part of the daily prayer of the Cathedral.”