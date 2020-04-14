Coronavirus: LIVE updates as concern rises over care home deaths

We're bringing you the latest as the lockdown restrictions look set to be extended and new research suggests around half the deaths from coronavirus are happening in care homes.

The worldwide number of cases is nearly at two million, while in the UK more than 11,000 people have died in hospitals alone including 50 here in Shropshire after seven more county deaths were announced on Monday.

The local death figures released each day only include hospital deaths - leading to concerns from Age UK that the elderly are being "airbrushed" out of the death toll.

As well as the serious news, we'll be sharing the best of your stories, photos and videos - so please get in touch and let us know how you're spending life under lockdown.

See the latest updates here: