Coronavirus: LIVE updates as we enter fourth week under lockdown

We've entered the fourth weekend of lockdown and there's no sign of the restrictions going anywhere yet.

Got a story you think we should be covering? Contact us at digital@shropshirestar.co.uk via our Facebook page or on Twitter.

Yesterday the Covid-19 death toll in Shropshire hit 43 as three more hospital deaths were confirmed, while the number of deaths in the UK as a whole passed 10,000.

Boris Johnson has been released from hospital and is now recovering at Chequers, while Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said more than £14 billion from the emergency response fund will go to public services.

As well as the serious news, we'll be sharing the best of your photos and videos and showcasing your support for our NHS heroes.

Get in touch and let us know how you're spending life under lockdown.

Follow live updates here: