Staff needed for Birmingham's Nightingale Hospital

The hospital, which will have a 500-bed capacity, is due to open at the weekend at the NEC after a sister site in London opened on Friday.

The emergency facilities have been created to treat coronavirus patients.

Clinical and non-clinical staff are also needed at Heartlands, Good Hope, Queen Elizabeth and Solihull hospitals, the University Hospitals NHS Trust has said.

All roles, including doctors, nurses and administration staff will involve working in "challenging situations as we provide the best care possible to all our patients at this difficult time," the trust added.

We're looking for clinical and non-clinical staff for a range of roles supporting our fight against COVID-19 at all of our acute hospital sites and the NHS Nightingale Birmingham hospital. Visit our website to find out more.https://t.co/bdNQd7YPBp pic.twitter.com/4WCZxqnuCL — University Hospitals Birmingham (@uhbtrust) April 6, 2020

NHS Nightingale Birmingham will provide an additional facility for patients with Covid-19 in the Midlands, helping to ensure there is enough critical care capacity in acute settings to help the most seriously ill patients.

Some of the roles they are recruiting for include: doctors, registered nurses, allied health professionals, healthcare support workers, facilities staff and administration staff.

To apply visit the NHS jobs website, any queries should be sent to UHBplusrecruitment@uhb.nhs.uk