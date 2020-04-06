Coronavirus: LIVE updates as UK enters week three of lockdown

We're into week three of life under lockdown and we'll be bringing you the latest on the Covid-19 from across the region and further afield.

That includes serious news, the best of your photos and more fantastic videos from our local NHS heroes.

Got a story you think we should be covering? Email us at webdesk@expressandstar.co.uk or message us on Twitter @shropshirestar or via the Shropshire Star Facebook page.

Another four deaths were confirmed in Shropshire yesterday as the county death toll hit 26 and the UK death toll neared 5,000.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the night in hospital after he was admitted for tests as his coronavirus symptoms persist. Mr Johnson, 55, tested positive for the virus 10 days ago, and has been in self-isolation inside his Downing Street flat since.

A Number 10 spokeswoman said: “This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus."

Meanwhile Matt Hancock suggested that exercising away from home could be banned before emphasising at the daily briefing that there were no imminent plans to tighten the restrictions.

Oh, and the Queen gave a rare public address to the nation.

Advertising

How are you spending life under lockdown? Get in touch with your photos and stories via email or social media.

Follow the latest updates here: